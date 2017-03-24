Two teens shot a girl in the head because she kept sending them Snapchats, prosecutors say

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan Pause

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

1:25 Congressman Clyburn gives chilling advice about police to his grandson

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

1:13 Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed