'I know it's a miracle': Pizza delivery driver shot in head making remarkable progress

Though it’s only been three months since she was shot in the head while delivering pizza, Brooklyn Rouse was walking, talking and smiling lots Friday night upon her return to Macon.
“I’m feeling pretty good, actually,” Rouse told news reporters Friday night. “Rehab has made me a lot better than what I should be. I’m just grateful. ... This progress, it has to be a miracle. I know it’s a miracle. It makes me feel blessed, that’s all I can say. It makes me feel like a special person, like I’m supposed to be here.”
Rouse traveled from Atlanta where she was being treated at Shepherd Center, which specializes in spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation.
She was recognized for her bravery with the Brooklyn Rouse Award, which Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins presented her with during the Gospel Extravaganza at Mercer University’s Willingham Chapel.
Rouse had just started working for Papa John’s Pizza at Eisenhower Crossing when she was shot in the head at the front door of a house on Vivian Drive on the day after Christmas.
Just four days earlier, Duncan Siror, another pizza delivery driver, was shot while delivering pizza on Bloomfield Road.
Rouse was supposed to have the day off on Dec. 26, but she agreed to work after another driver was too afraid to work after Siror was wounded.
Jacob Elijah Miller, 19, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Rouse’s assault and armed robbery, aggravated assault in the shooting of Siror. Alisha Wilson, 27, also faces charges and is accused of placing the phony order to lure a driver to the Vivian Drive address.
Though she is still regaining strength, Rouse has maintained a strong spirit and said she appreciates the support.
“Everybody’s always asking about me, asking how my progress is and, you know, just how I’ve been doing,” Rouse said. “I really appreciate it because not everybody gets that when it comes to a bad situation.”
Long-term, Rouse hopes to return to school at Georgia Military College and study business.
“First and foremost, I want to finish school,” she said. “I want to have my own business one day. ... I’m grateful to still be here.”
