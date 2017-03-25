3 arrested after violence erupts at ‘Make America Great Again’ march for Trump in California

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare." Pause

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

1:13 Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

3:20 Watch protesters march and dance in 17th Annual Cesar Chavez March

1:57 Watch water from beautiful lake in Plumas County flowing from spillway for first time since 1997