One woman’s excuse for crashing her car into a deer? She saw sasquatch

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan Pause

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

1:13 Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

0:49 South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims