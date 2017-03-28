They smashed through the back door. The homeowner’s son fired an AR-15, cops say.

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan Pause

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘setback’

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:21 Watch police arrest parolee in North Sacramento after officers shot him during gun battle

1:04 Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence

3:20 Watch protesters march and dance in 17th Annual Cesar Chavez March

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'