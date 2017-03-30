National

March 30, 2017 6:28 PM

A portion of a highway in Atlanta has collapsed after a massive fire

By Laura Corley

A section of Interstate 85 collapsed in a massive fire Thursday evening, causing a traffic nightmare in Atlanta.

The fire broke out just south of Ga. 400 about 7 p.m., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

WSB-TV reported that PVC piping underneath the interstate may be burning, but the Georgia Department of Transportation has yet to identify the cause to the public.

Both directions of I-85 were shut down after the fire, leaving motorists stranded.

Monroe County Emergency Management Agency encouraged motorists to keep a close eye on GDOT advisories in a post on its Facebook.

“I'll guarantee that the ripple effects of traffic detours and road closures will be felt down our way,” Monroe County EMA director Matt Perry said. “So, plan accordingly and be prepared for significant traffic delays for the foreseeable future.”

