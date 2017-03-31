Is April the Giraffe finally ready to give birth? Or is it an April Fools’ Day joke?

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding Pause

3:21 Auschwitz survivor Bernard Marks: 'I tell this story so we don't repeat it'

3:20 Watch protesters march and dance in 17th Annual Cesar Chavez March

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang

2:10 Mother shares video of her son's 'horrifying' TSA pat-down

3:39 Everyone's a 'POS'? Cemetery Sun says the song is really about kindness

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space