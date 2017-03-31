1 in 5 millennials identifies as LGBTQ, according to new survey

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding Pause

3:20 Watch protesters march and dance in 17th Annual Cesar Chavez March

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang

3:39 Everyone's a 'POS'? Cemetery Sun says the song is really about kindness

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening