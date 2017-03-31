Gilbert Baker, the man who designed the rainbow flag for LGBT pride, has died

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding Pause

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:39 Everyone's a 'POS'? Cemetery Sun says the song is really about kindness