Soon after they met on Facebook, he tried to ‘steal,’ rape and marry her, police say

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon Pause

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

5:40 Sacramento's Historic City Cemetery rose garden thrives after controversy

1:02 Colombia: More than 150 people dead after intense rains

0:49 Jerry Brown optimistic about disaster relief from Trump

2:07 James Reed talks about losing his childhood friend to mental illness

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike

13:08 Final Four postgame: Oregon talks stinging defeat, season to build on