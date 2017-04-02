He had been sober 5 years. Then police found him unresponsive in his driveway.

The 40-year-old cook and construction worker had been clean and sober for five years. Then his girlfriend heard a thud come from the bathroom Saturday night.
The sound marked his third overdose in less than a month after a recent relapse.
The first time, his lifeless body was found lying over the bumper of a work van outside his Myrtle Beach, Florida, home. He was revived with Narcan, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses. He admitted to police he had used heroin.
One week later, police returned to find him lying on a bathroom floor. Narcan was needed again.
Less than two weeks later, the police were back.
His girlfriend told officers she had signed him up for rehab and he was scheduled to go on Monday when 9 p.m. rolled around on Saturday and he told her he was going to the store. She noticed he was gone longer than expected and called to see where he was, she told police.
Long lines at the store had held him up, he told her. Fifteen minutes later, he returned home and after a brief conversation, went to the bathroom, according to a Myrtle Beach police incident report.
Then the woman said she heard a thud and found him unresponsive on the floor. She saw a spoon and a needle nearby and called 911.
At the hospital, police say the man confessed he didn’t go to the store, but went to buy heroin. He returned home, went to the bathroom and shot up. The next thing he remembered was seeing the faces of medics and his girlfriend over him, he told police.
This unnamed victim of addiction wasn’t alone last month.
Days earlier, in a room at a resort four miles away, a child was placed in emergency custody when police found the child’s mother high on drugs.
Officers responded to the Blu Atlantic Resort for complaints of a marijuana odor coming from a room on the third floor around 10 a.m. March 15. Police said it took 41-year-old Amber Marie Muirhead a while to come to the door and when she did her speech was slurred.
Officers noticed two needles and wax paper slips containing heroin on a coffee table, according to an incident report. One of the needles appeared to have been recently used, an officer noted.
Two more bags of heroin, six prescription pain pills, a scale, needles, pipes, spoons and other paraphernalia were seized from the room.
Muirhead and Christine Catherine Giurco, 34, were each charged with possessing a narcotic and possessing heroin with the means to distribute.
Myrtle Beach police responded to at least 13 overdose calls in the month of March, according to incident reports. In at least one of those suspected overdose cases, the user – a 31-year-old woman – didn’t make it.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
WHERE TO GO FOR HELP WITH ADDICTIONS:
LRADAC Addiction Treatment Center
Phone: (803) 726-9300
Address: 2711 Colonial Dr., Columbia, SC
Website: https://lradac.org/
Connect on Facebook
Shoreline Behavioral Health Services
Phone: 843-365-8884
Website: www.shorelinebhs.com
Email: info@shorelinebhs.org
Connect on Facebook and Twitter
Lighthouse Care Center of Conway
Phone: 843-347-8871
Address: 152 Waccamaw Medical Park Drive, Conway
Website: www.lighthousecarecenterofconway.com
Narcotics Anonymous
Help Line: 866-515-8962 or 843-449-6262
Website: www.suncityna.org
Coastal Recovery Center (for adults)New Journey SDG (for adolescents)
Phone: 843-945-2531
Address: 1113 44th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
