This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks

Jupter, king of the planets, is visible all night long, and the Lyrids meteor shower peaks on April 22, 2017.
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

A 25-year-old woman is recovering from minor injuries after she reportedly escaped her kidnapper. According to Birmingham police, the woman was taken while walking up to her apartment on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The suspect approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then forced her to get into the trunk of her vehicle. The victim told police the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations. Police believe he was using her card to get cash from ATMs. The victim was able to escape by opening the trunk and jumping out during a stop at a gas station.

Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

Fearing that federal data on gun violence might soon similarly vanish under a president with close ties to the National Rifle Association, Dr. Garen Wintemute called together his partners at the University of California, Davis Violence Prevention Research Program. Within minutes, the team was downloading a crime victimization survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. They scoured the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, gathering data on retail gun sales. They preserved mortality records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes a field for deaths caused by firearms.

Student juggles for police after traffic stop

University of Central Arkansas student Blayk Puckett was pulled over by police for a broken tail light and indications of driving while impaired. After police determined he was not impaired, Puckett showed off his juggling skills to police.

7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

Over 21 days, NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope measured the drop in light as each planet passed in front of the star. Spitzer was able to identify a total of seven rocky worlds, including three in the habitable zone, where liquid water might be found.

