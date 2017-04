She wanted a black doll. When a cashier challenged her, she wanted it more, mom says

2:21 Disabled veteran finds true freedom with fully tracked wheelchair Pause

0:28 A carjacking while woman is pumping gas is caught on camera

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers

1:28 Quiet to crazy: Here's how that storm will strike this week

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs