Mooresville church ousts Boy Scouts, says allowing transgender boys embraces sin

A January decision by the Boy Scouts of America to allow transgender boys into their ranks has cost one Mooresville troop its home base with a two-century-old church north of Charlotte.
Troop 169 has been told it is no longer welcome at Coddle Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. Ditto for Cub Scout Pack 169. Both the troop and the pack are part of the Piedmont Council of Boy Scouts based in Gastonia.
Pastor Andrew Shoger of Coddle Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church sent the Observer a statement Wednesday explaining the decision and declining to make any further comment. The church is located about 28 miles north of Charlotte.
“For more than 10 years, Coddle Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church has hosted and chartered Boy Scout and Cub Scout groups. However, due to decisions by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) regarding matters of homosexuality and gender identity, the … church has determined that our church can no longer continue as partners … of BSA,” Shoger said in the statement.
“Quite simply, we cannot partner with an organization that embraces what God’s Word clearly labels as sin.”
Shoger said the church would fulfill its current charter agreement, allowing the troop time to find a new home elsewhere in the community. The church did not say how long the agreement would be extended.
“We recognize that the ones affected most directly by this announcement are the boys, young men and leaders, who love scouting and had no role in the decisions made by the BSA,” said Shoger.
Representatives of Troop 169 and the Piedmont Council could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon. One source told the Observer that the troop’s leaders were informed of the church’s decision in the past three days.
The Boy Scouts of America announced in late January that the organization would begin admitting transgender boys, drawing criticism from conservatives and faith groups opposed to equal rights for gay, lesbian or transgender people.
Among the biggest critics is the North Carolina Values Coalition, which has lobbied for churches to abandon their Boy Scout troops for “faith friendly alternatives,” such as Trail Life USA.
To date, no scout troops in Mecklenburg County have lost their homes due to the decision to admit transgender youth, said officials with the Mecklenburg County Council.
However, it has happened elsewhere in the state. Christian Daily reported in February that a mega church in Cumberland County has decided to sever ties with Boy Scout Troop 957 over the issue.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
