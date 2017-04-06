600,000 defective prescription inhalers recalled, FDA announces

1:14 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases Pause

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event

1:16 Students learn first-hand what it's like to drive drunk

2:20 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions speak after two human skulls are found

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

2:55 Mothers of missing women awaited resolution hours before Jessica Runions' remains were identified

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself

1:06 See a Family "Escape Trump's America"