Comedian Don Rickles dies at 90

0:16 KFC: Colonel vs. Colonel Pause

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'

2:42 Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart, after book deal pulled and uninvited from CPAC

1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself

1:06 See a Family "Escape Trump's America"

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

1:20 Violent confrontation with police begins

0:43 South Sacramento middle school closed due to early morning fire

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic'