College football player’s explanation for exposing himself to tutors? Jock itch

0:28 A carjacking while woman is pumping gas is caught on camera Pause

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:49 Rain doesn't stop the Doggy Dash

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'

1:17 Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed

1:45 Persistent storms turn springtime into another wet stretch for Sacramento region

0:44 Jerry Brown defends local projects in road repair deal

1:25 The reason to grow California native plants