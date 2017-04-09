Trump administration and DeVos tout Florida as the model for school choice

1:36 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

1:32 Trump’s Syria missile strike: Here’s what happened

0:07 See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom

0:15 Investigators look for clues in mystery of Gridley woman's disappearance

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'

0:34 Suspected mail thief arrested

0:56 Common ground with wages and prices at Chando's

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs