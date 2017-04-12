I need an ambulance! Meet me when I’m done shopping.

A woman shopping in the lawn and garden section of a Carbondale-area store called for an ambulance and said she’d meet the crew when she was finished shopping, according to a post on a Facebook page that monitors fire and rescue calls.
The Facebook page, Southern Illinois Fire Incidents, said in a post Tuesday that Jackson County Ambulance Service was called “for a female in the lawn and garden section of a business who wants an ambulance after she is finished shopping. Patient advises when she is finished shopping she will meet them on a motorized store scooter for transport.”
Jackson County Ambulance toned for a female in the lawn and garden section of a business who wants an ambulance after...Posted by Southern Illinois Fire Incidents. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Jackson County Ambulance Service Director Derek Misener said Wednesday morning he could not release information about patients due to medical-privacy laws, and that he could not confirm anything on social media.
The Southern Illinois Fire Incidents post has been shared more than 100 times and has drawn more than 100 reactions. Dozens of Facebook users have posted comments.
One commenter simply wrote, “No.”
“Yes,” was the simple reply from a page administrator.
The overwhelming majority of comments took issue with the patient. One person wrote: “Similar calls happen all the time. And people wonder why the cost of healthcare insurance is so high.”
