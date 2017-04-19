A Trump flag went up by the baseball stadium. Now no team banners are allowed

Residents of an apartment building next to the Nationals stadium in Washington, D.C. have publicly displayed their pride for the home team (or other sports club of choice) with Nats flags and banners hanging on their balconies. But now, residents face a fine for displaying them.
Before the election, the banners hung peacefully on the Camden South Capitol apartment building across from the stadium, residents told Fox 5. But after the vote, a “Trump: Make America Great Again” flag appeared on one balcony. Then one floor higher, a “Resist” banner was hung. And just before baseball season started earlier this month, a “Nope” banner with an arrow pointing up was positioned below the balcony displaying two Trump signs. Photos posted on social media show the dueling political statements.
I took this pic yesterday. It's is across from @Nationals park. I love D.C. #Nope pic.twitter.com/MXnaD68yW6— nicole gabrielle (@nicolegabrielle) April 15, 2017
The woman who put up the “Nope” banner, Aman Dhanda, told Fox 5 that she became political after the election and said she lived with the Trump banner above her apartment for several months before she felt like she had to do something.
The building, however, felt like it had to do something to stop the political spats.
“While we love our residents’ creativity and unique decorating, the time has come for us to remind all residents it is a lease violation if you…hang anything off of your balcony — yes this even include banners/flags supporting our beloved Washington Nationals,” building manager Shaun Lambert wrote to residents in an email, according to a copy obtained by Washingtonian.
He also reminded residents that smoking, grilling and leaving pets unattended were also prohibited balcony activities.
Dhanda said that earlier this week the Trump banner was briefly removed and replaced with a “Hillary for President one.” She said she noticed and removed her “Nope.” She said The Trump one resumed its place Tuesday night.
“I felt like my message was sent,” Dhanda said. “It was a little fulfilling to see a Hillary banner up there for a while. I took a few pictures of that. So he switched it back out today and I think I will leave mine down for the time being.”
The owner of the Trump banner would not speak to Fox 5 on the record because of his job, and said he had never met Dhanda but would be happy to do so.
The Trump signs weren’t the first political banners to be displayed: a “Black Lives Matter” and an LGBT pride flag were hanging before the ones supporting the president went up. Residents have until May 1 to remove all banners form their balconies.
