‘Need some help?’ Patriots’ Gronkowski crashes Spicer’s White House press briefing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:18 Watch a Atlas V supply rocket launch toward the International Space Station Pause 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 2:08 Wichita State professor explores ancient Native American city 0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened 1:16 Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook 1:23 Aaron Hernandez's journey from football prominence to shocking demise 2:37 Family of 12 pays kids for good behavior 3:00 Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville 0:20 Watch skier drop down Palisades run at Squaw Valley Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski interrupted Sean Spicer during Wednesday's press briefing at the White House. The Patriots were at the White House to be honored for their Super Bowl victory. The White House