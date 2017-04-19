Dangerous storms turn beautiful via time-lapse photography

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 Store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe Pause 3:00 Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville 0:53 9-year-old son caught his baby brother as he fell off diaper table 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 1:23 Aaron Hernandez's journey from football prominence to shocking demise 2:37 Family of 12 pays kids for good behavior 2:18 Watch a Atlas V supply rocket launch toward the International Space Station 0:50 Patriots star Rob Gronkowski interrupts Sean Spicer during White House briefing 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Blood. Sweat. Tears. Joy. That's what this spring was for me. The miles, the grind, the failing, the epic days missed, the lack of sleep, the jubilation, the friendships strengthened, and the time away from my family. And when the chasing was all done...w Mike Olbinski