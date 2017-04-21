Her epic ski jump became a cartwheel down the mountain. 'Hella fun,' she says

2:18 Listen to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk talk about the Hyperloop concept Pause

0:50 Patriots star Rob Gronkowski interrupts Sean Spicer during White House briefing

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:35 The Thirsty Beaver isn't going anywhere

2:04 Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park

0:17 Chris Brown allegedly punches photographer at Tampa nightclub

11:32 'You can shoot me in my head right now, 'cause I'm tired of living.'

1:42 Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital?

1:01 Kings fans find fine dining near Golden 1 Center