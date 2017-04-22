‘Come on, hit me’ – Confrontation disrupts American Airlines flight from S.F.

A heated confrontation between a male flight attendant and a male passenger disrupted an American Airlines flight from San Francisco to Dallas-Ft. Worth on Friday afternoon.
The airlines said it is investigating the incident in which a the flight attendant reportedly upset a female passenger to the point of tears. The confrontation was recorded on video by passenger Surain Adyanthaya, who uploaded it to Facebook.
“OMG! AA Flight attendant violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby on my flight, hitting her and just missing the baby,” Adyanthaya wrote on Facebook. “Then he tried to fight a passenger who stood up for her.”
The video doesn’t show what happened with the stroller, but does capture the near-brawl that erupted when a male passenger stood up and objected.
“Hit me,” the flight attendant says in the video to the passenger, motioning with his hands. “Come on, hit me.”
Another passenger urges the man to sit down.
“You don’t know what the story is!” the flight attendant says.
“I don’t care what the story is,” the man replies. “You almost hurt a baby.”
OMG! AA Flight attendant violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby on my flight, hitting her and just missing the baby. Then he tried to fight a passenger who stood up for her. AA591 from SFO to DFW.Posted by Surain Adyanthaya on Friday, April 21, 2017
The incident happened on American Airlines Flight 591.
“We have seen the video and have already started an investigation to obtain the facts,” American Airlines spokesperson Leslie Scott said in an email to The Washington Post.
The airline also tweeted its apology and reaction.
@Abeer_harbi What we see on the video does not reflect our values or how we care for customers. We're deeply sorry. https://t.co/LS0P7pFEyZ— American Airlines (@AmericanAir) April 22, 2017
David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio
Comments