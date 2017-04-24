4 arrested during marijuana ‘smoke-in’ protest at U.S. Capitol

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:48 Watch drunk driver narrowly miss pedestrians, damage Chelsea City Hall Pause 2:00 Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly' 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks 0:58 Five things to know about Mark Allen Keeney 4:37 The fight for Bears Ears 0:56 Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 0:53 Sacramento City College pedestrian and bicycle bridge provides link to Curtis Park, Land Park 1:49 Tax board boss says his job was threatened 1:12 Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Gathering to support marijuana legalization, advocates spoke about their experiences with cannabis before four lit up in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2017. Josh Magness jmagness@mcclatchydc.com