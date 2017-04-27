The troll called the politician two nasty names. So he called the troll’s grandma.

Trolls of the internet might want to avoid Rep. Brian Sims.
The openly gay Democratic Pennsylvania state representative told HuffPost he’s used to trolls, and typically starts his day deleting their hate speech on his Facebook wall. But Wednesday morning, he came across one that made him want to do more than just delete it.
The male called him two offensive terms – one for black people and one for gay people – and that’s all the comment said. Sims said he was struck that it wasn’t a criticism of something he had done or a policy he supported.
Sims decided to respond to the post, telling the person, “I can’t tell if you’re just a really dumb little boy or an angry bigot but I know for sure that you shouldn’t have posted your grandmother’s telephone number on your Facebook page so many times. She and I just had a really disappointing chat about you. We’ll talk soon...”
He posted the interaction in a screenshot on his Facebook, with the caption: “Dear Bigots, posting your grandmother’s telephone number all over the same page you use to post slurs on other people’s pages is not going to end well for you. Brian”
And he wasn’t blowing smoke. Sims did indeed call the grandmother at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, he told HuffPost. He also confirmed it to commenters on the screenshot, saying she was “pretty frustrated.”
“I explained to her exactly who I was and what he had done,” Sims said. “Like any grandma she was very embarrassed at having this kind of convo and very ashamed at the actions of her grandson. The conversation ended with me telling her that I wanted to hear from him.”
He spoke to the original commenter as well, but said that conversation “didn’t resolve anything” and declined to get into specifics.
