Parents of baby born after head-on wreck say God had a purpose — hope and forgiveness

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough? Pause 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group 1:45 Maryville woman turning 100 says 'I don't feel like I would be 100' 1:18 Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes 4:19 Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant

Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter. Tammy Ljungblad, Eric Adler and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star