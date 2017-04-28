A murder suspect confessed to a co-worker and made him pinkie promise not to tell, police say

As it turns out, pinkie promises are not legally binding.
An Ohio man found that out the hard way this week when a co-worker told police he had confessed to the brutal murder of an elderly woman, then asked that he pinkie swear not to tell anyone, according to court records.
Sean Clemens is now facing charges of aggravated murder, burglary and robbery after he allegedly slit the throat of 84-year-old Jane Larue Brown in Liberty, Ohio, according to WKBN. Police discovered Brown’s body early Monday morning after neighbors reported hearing noises in Brown’s house and a man running outside, per The Vindicator.
Police arrived and found Brown, who had been beaten with a hand shovel from her garden and had her throat slit. They later found Brown’s car, which Clemens allegedly stole and drove into the woods behind his house before setting it on fire.
According to an affidavit filed in court by police and posted online by media outlets, police initially came to Clemens’s house because he was known to mow the grass for Brown on occasion. While at his house, police noticed blood on the open back door, according to the Tribune Chronicle.
Clemens was later arrested, and police interviewed one of his co-workers, who told authorities that Clemens gave him a ride on Monday, several hours after the murder. As they were driving to their work with a roofing company, Clemens told the co-worker that he had “got into a lot of trouble” and killed someone the previous night, according to the affidavit. Clemens also allegedly said that he was going to spend the rest of his life in jail, the co-worker claims.
Finally, the co-worker told police that Clemens “asked him to pinkie swear/promise not to divulge any of the information he had told him,” the affidavit reads.
The court document goes on to claim that Clemens later confessed to breaking into Brown’s house using a sledgehammer and later killing her with a knife he got from inside the house. However, in a later court appearance, Clemens pleaded not guilty to the charges, which could carry the maximum penalty of death if he is convicted.
The Tribune Chronicle reports that Brown defended herself from Clemens, inflicting scratches and bruises to his face that were visible when he appeared in court. Clemens was also missing some hair, which he told police was singed off when he doused Brown’s car in gasoline and set it on fire. Per WFMJ, he is being held without bond.
