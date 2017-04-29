Police get apology from restaurant after employees sang “F--- The Police” as they ate

The owner of a Smithfield’s Chicken ’n Bar-B-Q restaurant in Garner has apologized for the way his employees treated Raleigh Police Department officers.
The apology came after a post on Facebook was spread far and wide by officers who said the store’s employees sang NWA’s song “F--- The Police” as they ate.
The post, written on the Raleigh Police Protective Association’s page, thanked the restaurant for its “class and professionalism as you sang ‘F- the police’ as my brothers at Raleigh Police Department attempted to eat at your restaurant. The manager sang along as well. Do you really feel that was appropriate?”
The post went up at 8:33 p.m. on Friday. Within three hours, David Harris, the store’s owner, posted an apology. He promised to investigate and “terminate anyone employed that doesn’t share our RESPECT of ALL law enforcement.”
In an interview Saturday, Raleigh Police Protective Association President Matthew Cooper, who shared the Facebook post, said, “This is something that, unfortunately, officers have to deal with now on a regular basis.”
Cooper said there were a couple of officers in the restaurant when employees started to sing the song from the late 1980s, though he would not give the exact number. He said the police association spoke with Harris and accepted the store owner’s apology for Friday’s incident.
Harris, in a Facebook post, said, “Willie McKennies is my partner and has been the General Manager since we the store opened over 17 years ago. We have had a long standing relationship with Raleigh Police Department,” Harris wrote. “We respect law enforcement, we have called upon them in the past for assistance, we take utmost seriousness of this issue.”
The police association’s page thanked Harris for his, “quick and heartfelt response to this matter. We truly believe that the actions of these employees do not share your values,” the poster said.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
