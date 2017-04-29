We're not monkeying around. One NFL team is using orangutans to announce draft picks.

Ape-arrently anyone can make an NFL draft pick these days. Just ask the Indianapolis Colts.
After the excitement and drama of Thursday’s first round, we’re now deep into the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of the NFL draft this weekend. And unsurprisingly, the league and its teams want viewers to keep watching, even as the quality of the players selected inevitably drops off.
To keep people from switching the channel, teams have started bringing out celebrities and former players to announce their later picks. The Dallas Cowboys had former wide receiver Drew Pearson taunt the Philadelphia crowd. Actor Peter Petrelli revealed the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pick. The New York Jets had former fullback Tony Richardson announce their choice, but he bungled the team’s famous J-E-T-S chant.
But the Indianapolis Colts set the bar high with their unusual reveal.
In the fourth round Saturday afternoon, the Colts partnered with the Indianapolis Zoo to announce their pick. After Colts vice chair Kalen Jackson touted the Zoo’s “internationally recognized orangutan center,” the camera panned left to reveal an actual orangutan, who, when prompted, touched a screen to reveal that the team had taken offensive lineman Zach Banner from Southern California.
UPDATE: Orangutans are announcing selections now.— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2017
#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/1z6fTzkPY7
Predictably, social media had plenty of fun with the unusual move.
That orangutan was the most impressive draft pick announcer of the day. #NFLDraft— DJ DOUBLE D1 (@dj_double_d1) April 29, 2017
The Colts were like "Ok Browns, we see your "Homeless Guy says draft Manziel" & raise you a "orangutan says to draft Zach Banner" #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6Yc6Q4NeLN— Kevin Jones M.D (@HumanKevinJones) April 29, 2017
The @Colts 4th round #NFLDraft pick was just announced with help of an Orangutan. I have nothing else to add. #NFL #GoApe #MonkeyBusiness— Mike White (@mikewhitesport) April 29, 2017
Guy lit me up on twitter last night, said I wasn't professional during our draft show— Bart Winkler (@WinksThinks) April 29, 2017
An orangutan just drafted for the Colts
And of course, as the Colts should have realized, people also took the opportunity to question whether the orangutan was making better picks than the team’s front office.
Who has a better draft record in Indy, that monkey that just picked Banner or Grigson? @JakeArthurPFS— Matt LaPan (@Matt_LaPan) April 29, 2017
Orangutan >>> Colts front office tbh pic.twitter.com/Jo3OT1fubG— #AnythingIsMOSSible (@fearthe_beard11) April 29, 2017
An orangutan just made the Indianapolis Colts fourth-round pick on TV. ... Well, we humans had a good run. Bye.— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) April 29, 2017
But the orangutan wasn’t done, revealing a little while later that the Colts were taking running back Marlon Mack.
Orangutan keeps on picking @Colts players!— NFL Now (@NFLNow) April 29, 2017
They go RB Marlon Mack at the end of Round 4! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/x15kzswqRo
The Indianapolis Zoo has 12 orangutans, but according to the Zoo’s Twitter page, it was Rocky, a young male, who was revealing the selections.
Here's our star! Rocky is ready to help reveal #ColtsDraft pick in just minutes! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Qn3jyNaiI1— Indianapolis Zoo (@IndianapolisZoo) April 29, 2017
Banner, for his part, didn’t seem to mind the strange introduction.
Thanks for my first official welcome to the @Colts, Rocky! https://t.co/CpYBXQEPvH— Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) April 29, 2017
