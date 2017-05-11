Teens flaking out and wearing croissants instead of corsages to prom

As far as anyone can tell, one of this season’s hot prom trends likely began with a boyfriend’s funny typo - and the girlfriend who teased him about it on Twitter.
Here’s why teenagers are wearing croissants to prom.
“Do I have to buy a croissant,” Rocky Rentería of Mission, Texas, texted his prom date, Sophie Martinez, last month.
“You mean corsage,” she texted back.
In a later text he asked: “Do I have to buy my own croissant?”
We know all this because Sophie shared Rocky’s mistake with the world by tweeting a screengrab of their texts.
My prom date everybody pic.twitter.com/ResFxIapqh— śoph (@SophieMartini) May 1, 2017
More than 45,000 Twitter likes later, Sophie had launched a trend of wearing baked goods to prom.
This is what happens when you take a typo seriously pic.twitter.com/veKuchAZyJ— emily vo (@_emily_vo) May 9, 2017
Evidence exists, however, that this whole croissant-corsage gag has been out there for a while now.
I always call a corsage a croissant so my sister made me this for grad pic.twitter.com/rqSux4dZXJ— ashley meagan (@AshleyRebillard) June 23, 2015
Croissant or corsage? Prom 2016 pic.twitter.com/FDpzIcYfBH— Olivia Di Santo (@oliviadisanto) April 17, 2016
But it really took off this season.
He told me he was gonna pick up my corsage but accidentally said croissant &then he gave me a croissant corsage. Its the best favorite ever pic.twitter.com/uEe5yQ4hiA— lyss (@alyssssaa1228) April 30, 2017
backstory: I've always wanted a croissant for a dance instead of a corsage & well: pic.twitter.com/e4gXUriI3h— kristie (@kristieesuzanne) May 7, 2017
Who needs a corsage when you could have a croissant? pic.twitter.com/WvFgr81yw5— Mackenzie Brockman (@KenzieBrockman) April 22, 2017
I should share the time my friend mistakenly called a corsage a croissant and I made a croissant corsage for my date to the dance. pic.twitter.com/HXc3ejBWfZ— Nazunii @ 〜Home〜 (@usanazunii) March 17, 2017
Noted by Teen Vogue, Rocky isn’t the only boy, or girl for that matter, who calls a corsage a croissant.
One girl tweeted at Sophie about her own prom date: “Tristan didn’t even know what a corsage was until I told him like 3 days ago and now he either calls it a croissant or says it wrong.”
By the way, Rocky really did get Sophie a croissant for prom over the weekend.
How sweet.
He actually got her a croissant @RockyRenteria @SophieMartini pic.twitter.com/tpcgfEmeCC— Jay Valdez (@jayavaldez) May 8, 2017
