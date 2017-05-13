Green Chile recalls meat and burrito products due to possible Listeria contamination

Green Chile Food Company is recalling about 252,854 pounds of meat and poultry burrito products because they may be contaminated with Listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The ready-to-eat meat and burrito items were produced and packaged between March 8, 2017 and May 10, 2017. The products were shipped to California, Illinois, Oregon, and South Dakota.

A list of products subject to recall can be found at the USDA’s website.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.