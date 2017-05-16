In this May 8, 2017, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey speaks to the Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit in Washington. The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
National

May 16, 2017 5:00 PM

Strong words fly in response to allegations by Comey of president’s Flynn request

Sacramento Bee Staff

Swift, strongly worded reaction has emerged from publication Tuesday of a story stating that James Comey, the FBI director fired last week by President Trump, has a memo in which he asserts that Trump asked him to end his investigation of the former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn.

The White House has denied the report.

Twitter was alive with comment, some of it skeptical of both Comey and his revelation, but much of it incensed at the possibility of presidential interference into such an important national security issue.

Here’s what’s being shared.

Comments

