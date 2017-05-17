New Orleans takes down 3rd Confederate-era monument

A worker in protective gear takes down an Army National Guard flag from the statue of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard during the statue's removal from the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The city announced late Tuesday that it had begun the process of removing a statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard — the third of four monuments city officials plan to take down across the city. Scott Threlkeld AP Photo