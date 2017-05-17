Watch brawl break out at high school graduation over a saved seat

They were brawling in Memphis at the Arlington High School graduation on Tuesday night.
And it happened at a church.
People gathered at Bellevue Baptist Church in Tennessee to see their loved ones graduate told WMC Action News 5 that the brawl started over a saved seat. The news station received several videos captured on social media that showed women throwing punches and people trying to break up the fight.
Here was Arlington Community Schools response:
“Last night we celebrated 500 students who graduated from Arlington High School. This year’s class earned over $30,600,000 in college scholarships. It was unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus has caused a distraction from the celebration of our students’ accomplishments. The graduation ceremony was not affected by this incident due to the actions of Bellevue’s security team who promptly removed the adults from the ceremony. It is our hope that the focus will shift to our students and their accomplishments instead of the poor decisions by adults in attendance. Congratulations to our 2017 graduates of Arlington High School.”
And here are some other responses via Twitter.
Whose mom is that at the Arlington High School graduation? Fighting in a church!— MIKE BURNS (@Who_MikeBurns) May 17, 2017
Stay classy Arlington High School pic.twitter.com/ZdTa26qdd4— Nathan Brown (@nathanbrown_23) May 17, 2017
David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio
