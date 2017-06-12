49 victims of Pulse massacre remembered in daylong services

Gil Mendez, of San Francisco, holds a sign to honor the victims of the shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla., as he marches during the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 13, 2016 file photo, Jennifer, right, and Mary Ware light candles during a vigil downtown for the victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history. Starting in the wee hours Monday, June 12, 2017, and continuing almost 24 hours later, survivors, victims’ families, city officials and central Florida residents will remember the victims with multiple services.
David Goldman, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this July 11, 2016, file photo, visitors gather at a makeshift memorial outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history. Starting in the wee hours Monday, June 12, 2017, and continuing almost 24 hours later, survivors, victims’ families, city officials and central Florida residents will remember the victims with multiple services.
John Raoux, File
AP Photo
Equality March for Unity and Pride participants march past the White House in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 12, 2016, file photo an Orlando Police officers direct family members away from a fatal shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history. Starting in the wee hours Monday, June 12, 2017, and continuing almost 24 hours later, survivors, victims’ families, city officials and central Florida residents will remember the victims with multiple services.
Phelan M. Ebenhack, File
AP Photo
Lizbeth DaVila looks over the rocks painted with inspirational messages at the "Hugs Not Hate" heart memorial outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, June 12, 2017, in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Kayla O'Brien
People attend the "Hugs Not Hate" heart memorial outside Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017, in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Kayla O'Brien
Barbara Poma, left, owner of Pulse nightclub and Patty Sheehan, city commissioner, attend a public remembrance ceremony Monday, June 12, 2017, at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago.
Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool
Joe Burbank
Dignitaries attend a public remembrance ceremony Monday, June 12, 2017, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago.
Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool
Joe Burbank
Lizbeth DaVila touches a painted rock at the "Hugs Not Hate" heart memorial outside Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017, in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Kayla O'Brien
Val Demings, congressional representative, listens to the Orlando Gay Chorus perform at a public remembrance ceremony Monday, June 12, 2017, at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago.
Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool
Joe Burbank
The Orlando Gay Chorus perform at a public remembrance ceremony Monday, June 12, 2017, at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago.
Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool
Joe Burbank
Barbara Poma, from left, owner of Pulse nightclub, Patty Sheehan, city commissioner, and Regina Hill, city commissioner, attend a public remembrance ceremony Monday, June 12, 2017, at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago.
Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool
Joe Burbank
Angel Ayala, left, and girlfriend Carla Montanez lean on each other during a community gathering at the Pulse nightclub memorial site in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the nightclub one year ago in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 49 people.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Loren Elliott
Barbara Poma, from left, owner of Pulse nightclub, Patty Sheehan, city commissioner, and Regina Hill, city commissioner, react during a public remembrance ceremony Monday, June 12, 2017, at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago.
Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool
Joe Burbank
Artist Yuriy Karabash, right, helps Saúl Barrios place a hand print on a mural at the Pulse nightclub, Monday, June 12, 2017, that commemorates the one-year anniversary of the June 12, 2016, massacre that killed 49 at Pulse. Saúl Barrios son, Alejandro Barrios Martínez, was killed in the mass shooting.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Joe Burbank
Orquidea Martínez Fuentes cries for her son at the Pulse nightclub during a ceremony at the club in Orlando, Fla., that commemorated the one-year anniversary of the June 12, 2016, massacre that killed 49. Her son, Alejandro Barrios Martínez, was killed in the mass the shooting.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Joe Burbank
People gather during a community gathering at the Pulse nightclub memorial site in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the nightclub one year ago in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 49 people.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Joe Burbank
Pulse survivor Angel Santiago pushes his nephew's stroller during a community gathering at the Pulse nightclub memorial site in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the nightclub one year ago in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 49 people.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Loren Elliott
Estella Peterkin, right, hugs Chris Callen during a community gathering at the Pulse nightclub memorial site in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the nightclub one year ago in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 49 people.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Loren Elliott
Orange county mayor reaches out to Orlando City commissioner Patty Sheehan, right, Monday, June 12, 2017, during a ceremony at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., that commemorated the one-year anniversary of the June 12, 2016, massacre that killed 49.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Joe Burbank
Noah Faudree, left, and Tommie Martin hold hands during a community gathering at the Pulse nightclub memorial site in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the nightclub one year ago in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 49 people.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Loren Elliott
Community members mourn together during a community gathering at the Pulse nightclub memorial site in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the nightclub one year ago in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 49 people.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Loren Elliott
Stephen Holbrook wears a sign on his back during a community gathering at the Pulse nightclub memorial site in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the nightclub one year ago in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 49 people.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Loren Elliott
Alvin Mendez, from Patterson, New Jersey, place a palm print on a mural on display at the Pulse nightclub, Monday, June 12, 2017, that commemorates the one-year anniversary of the June 12, 2016, massacre that killed 49 at Pulse. Mendez' brother, Carlos, was killed in the mass shooting.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Joe Burbank
Painted rocks are seen at the Pulse nightclub memorial site in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the nightclub one year ago in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 49 people.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Loren Elliott
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma gets a hug from one of her employees, Neema Bahrami , Monday, June 12, 2017, during a ceremony at the club in Orlando, Fla., that commemorated the one-year anniversary of the June 12, 2016, massacre that killed 49.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Joe Burbank
Mourners hold hands during a community gathering at the Pulse nightclub memorial site in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the nightclub one year ago in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 49 people.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Loren Elliott
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma, left, and Orlando City commissioner Patty Sheehan console each other, Monday, June 12, 2017, during a ceremony at the club in Orlando, Fla., that commemorated the one-year anniversary of the June 12, 2016, massacre that killed 49.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Joe Burbank
Tattoos honoring the lives lost at Pulse nightclub are seen on the necks of Luis Vasquez, right, and partner Jeremy Phelps during a community gathering at the Pulse nightclub memorial site in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the nightclub one year ago in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 49 people.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Loren Elliott
Geovanni Vargas hugs a supportive stranger during a community gathering at the Pulse nightclub memorial site in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the nightclub one year ago in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 49 people. Vargas previously worked at Pulse and lost a friend in the shooting.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Loren Elliott
A wall of flowered-hearts, representing each of the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre, on the side of the club, Monday, June 12, 2017, commemorating the one-year anniversary of the June 12, 2016, massacre that killed 49.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Joe Burbank
Wreaths representing each of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting are displayed at the Pulse nightclub memorial site in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017. A gunman opened fire at the nightclub one year ago in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 49 people.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Joe Burbank
Comments