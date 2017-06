With a momentous total eclipse of the sun coming on Aug. 21, 2017, it's time to review some important guidelines: Never look directly at the sun's rays. When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times or use another indirect method if you want to face the sun. During a total eclipse when the moon completely obscures the sun (in the path of totality), it is safe to look directly at the star -- but it's crucial that you know when to wear and not wear your glasses.