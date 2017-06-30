One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital

A former doctor at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital killed one and wounded six others before shooting himself. The mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, and one of the patients evacuated from the building give more details from the scene.
WNBC, WNYW, AP Alexa Ard / McClatchy
Stephanie Stevens Adcock of Texarkana, Arkansas, was enjoying the beach at Waters Edge on Okaloosa Island in Florida on June 26, 2017, when seven sharks (three are seen in the video), about 5 to 7 feet long, appeared in ankle- to thigh-deep water near the shore. After coming out of the ocean, the beach crowd is seen trying to shoo them away. "My son's friend was snorkeling way out there and we were yelling for him to come in," Adcock told the Northwest Florida Daily News. "Everyone else had made it out of the water and he was unaware of what was going on! My husband ran out there to help him out."

Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, Maryland, on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. WARNING: Video contains graphic content.

Devonte Shipman was threatened with jail and issued a fine over alleged jaywalking following a June 20 incident in Jacksonville, Florida. Shipman recorded his interaction with an officer, named in reports as JS Bolen, in which Bolen threatens Shipman with jail if he won’t go wait by the officer’s car. Shipman was issued with a $62.50 fine for failing to obey a pedestrian control sign. Bolen also said he would fine Shipman for failing to carry identification.

