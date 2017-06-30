The man behind the disastrous Fyre Festival has been arrested on federal fraud charges

Billy McFarland, the founder and organizer of Fyre Festival, a music festival that made international headlines for its failure to live up to the luxurious experience promised, has been arrested by the FBI on charges of wire fraud, according to multiple media reports.
Variety reports that federal authorities are accusing McFarland of not only defrauding ticketholders with a chaotic event and shoddy accommodations, he also deceived investors to the tune of $1 million.
“William McFarland promised a ‘life changing’ music festival but in actuality delivered a disaster,” acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said in a statement.
Kim is hardly the first to allege that McFarland hyped up an event that turned out to be disastrously unprepared. According to BuzzFeed News, attendees ended up staying in refugee-style tents and eating frugal meals, prompting comparisons to the novel “Lord of the Flies.”
Even the musical acts scheduled to perform at the event, including punk band Blink 182, dropped out, and celebrities who had been paid to endorse the event quickly backtracked, according to the Raleigh News and Observer.
Attendees also said when they attempted to leave the festival, which took place in the Bahamas, that they faced massive travel delays and at one point were even locked inside an airport as the door was chained.
While Friday’s arrest is solely related to allegations that McFarland lied to investors about his company, Fyre Media, in order to secure funding, he and others connected to the festival are facing more than a dozen civil lawsuits as well, according to the New York Times.
If convicted, McFarland would face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to Bloomberg. However, in order to gain a conviction, prosecutors must prove McFarland’s intent, per Variety.
McFarland’s representatives have not yet made any comment.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, social media commenters seemingly greeted news of McFarland’s arrest with glee.
