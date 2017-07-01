These residents love their trash man. They'll thank him at their annual parade

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital Pause 0:57 Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:27 Watch several sharks swimming around legs of beachgoers in shallow water 0:29 Motorist films plane crash from the freeway in Los Angeles 2:56 'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 1:20 While owners worked out, their car was swallowed by this sinkhole in downtown St. Louis 0:45 A typically calm Apple store scene. Then, shots are fired and chaos erupts 5:24 Bullets fly, and police video puts you right in middle of lengthy gunfight 3:05 Police camera records a slow-speed chase with an 81-year-old woman on a coffee run 2:48 Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Ira Campbell is the trash man in Albers, IL. His positive attitude and willingness to do a little extra for residents makes him so popular in town that children wait to give him treats and he is being featured Monday in the holiday parade. Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com

