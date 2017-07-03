Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

Shavon Randle was likely taken from a relative's home in Lancaster June 28 as leverage over stolen drugs. Her body and that of a 19-year-old male was found in east Oak Cliff Saturday night.
Watch several sharks swimming around legs of beachgoers in shallow water

Stephanie Stevens Adcock of Texarkana, Arkansas, was enjoying the beach at Waters Edge on Okaloosa Island in Florida on June 26, 2017, when seven sharks (three are seen in the video), about 5 to 7 feet long, appeared in ankle- to thigh-deep water near the shore. After coming out of the ocean, the beach crowd is seen trying to shoo them away. "My son's friend was snorkeling way out there and we were yelling for him to come in," Adcock told the Northwest Florida Daily News. "Everyone else had made it out of the water and he was unaware of what was going on! My husband ran out there to help him out."

Bullets fly, and police video puts you right in middle of lengthy gunfight

Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, Maryland, on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. WARNING: Video contains graphic content.

