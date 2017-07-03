Kato Kaelin, O.J. Simpson murder trial witness, wins Milwaukee Brewers charity raffle

In this March 21, 1995 file photo, Brian "Kato" Kaelin testifies under direct examination during the O.J. Simpson double-murder trial at the Los Angeles Criminal Courts Building. After the trail Kaelin sought a career in show business after the trial and is now involved in promoting a clothing line called, Katos Potatoes. Kaelin won a 50/50 charity raffle at the Milwaukee Brewers’ game on Monday. John McCoy Associated Press File