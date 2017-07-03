Kato Kaelin, O.J. Simpson murder trial witness, wins Milwaukee Brewers charity raffle

Kato Kaelin sure had a great day at Miller Park.
He saw the Brewers beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 and also walked away with $12,411 after winning a 50/50 raffle.
Kaelin, famous for being a witness in O.J. Simpson’s murder trial in the 1990s, tweeted a picture with himself and other Brewers fans while at the game on Monday.
Happy is when @Brewers R WINNING & ur swarmed by MILWAUKEE'S BEST FANS. #kidsrule @MikeVassallo13 @321cuekevin @Todd_Rosiak @AdamMcCalvy # pic.twitter.com/KVsyk9tyHK— Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) July 3, 2017
Kaelin, a Wisconsin native, was traveling to watch REO Speedwagon play at the Summerfest music festival. He will then continue his tour with Wizard World Comic Con, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal.
Kaelin, along with his brother, sister-in-law and friend from Los Angeles spent $30 on the 50/50 raffle, which means that 50 percent of the proceeds go to charity and 50 percent goes to the raffle winners. The group will divide the winnings among themselves, according tot he Journal Sentinal.
Kaelin’s brother, Bob, bought the tickets for the group and was holding them when the group realized that they had won.
“Bob took the ticket and started reading each number,” Kaelin told the Associated Press. “He said, ‘You guys, you won’t believe this. We have the first six numbers. If the next one is a six, we’re the winners.’”
Kaelin said that the group will have to pay taxes on the five-figure sum, according to the Journal Sentinal
“After dividing it, the money won't go very far in L.A." Kaelin told the Journal Sentinal. "I'll probably go grocery shopping at Whole Foods."
The Brewers Community Foundation, an organization that supports more than 200 local nonprofits in the area, also received $12,411 from the raffle, according to the Associated Press.
Comments