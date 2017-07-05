Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party

Stephanie Stevens Adcock of Texarkana, Arkansas, was enjoying the beach at Waters Edge on Okaloosa Island in Florida on June 26, 2017, when seven sharks (three are seen in the video), about 5 to 7 feet long, appeared in ankle- to thigh-deep water near the shore. After coming out of the ocean, the beach crowd is seen trying to shoo them away. "My son's friend was snorkeling way out there and we were yelling for him to come in," Adcock told the Northwest Florida Daily News. "Everyone else had made it out of the water and he was unaware of what was going on! My husband ran out there to help him out."