This bear trashed the kitchen for six hours - and the owner slept through it all

6:10 Kings assistant coach Jason March likes how the Kings have worked to prepare for summer league Pause

4:05 Buddy Hield is looking to be a leader starting in summer league

0:55 Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station

1:15 Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

2:57 Placer County deputy shows his dance moves to celebrate Independence Day

2:00 Sacramento's most wanted: Shooting a pregnant woman? Oh, yeah, the cops want this guy

0:13 Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July

1:53 This is what a man being shot out of a cannon looks like

0:54 Watch police officers take splash with kids on water slide after complaint call