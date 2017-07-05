Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station

Customers were met by a swarm of mayflies covering practically everything at a Shell gas station in Beattyville, Ky., on Tuesday night, July 4, 2017. One customer said that this happens about twice a year in the town bordered by the North Fork Kentucky River.
Caleb Warner/Facebook
