Couple in ‘cold chicken’ attack surrender to authorities

A man and woman involved in an attack at a Georgia restaurant have turned themselves in.
Couple accused in 'cold chicken' beating turn themselves in https://t.co/cHAMN40iAm pic.twitter.com/82BvOvzaBa— FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) July 5, 2017
KSAZ in Phoenix reports that Nathaniel Smith and LaTasha Smith, who were seen on video attacking a woman and her teenage daughter at the Qwik Chik in Baxley, Ga., surrendered to authorities at the sheriff’s office in Bryan County, Ga.
The incident, which was reported June 26, took place at the eatery just off U.S. Highway 1. The owner, Jeanette Norris, said that the couple complained that their chicken was cold and there were not enough french fries with their order.
[Right Wing Daily]The incident took place at the Qwik Chick takeout stand adjacent to U.S. Highway 1 in Baxley,… https://t.co/BKiepI9uxt— Noah James Bangs (@NoahJamesBangs) June 26, 2017
In the security video, LaTasha Smith is seen attacking Norris outside the restaurant as Nathaniel Smith paces around. When Norris’ daughter gets out of the truck to assist her mother, Nathaniel Smith punches the teen before the Smiths take off.
“She went berserk,” Norris told WTOC-TV following the incident. “They both lost it, him and her both started cussing and beating on the window.”
KSAZ reports that the couple will be transferred to Appling County Jail in Baxley.
