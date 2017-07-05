The owner and 15-year-old daughter of the Baxley, Georgia, Qwik Chik restaurant were viciously attacked after two customers became unhappy with their order on Thursday afternoon. Both sustained injuries from the incident. Baxley Police are looking for Nat Baxley PD
The owner and 15-year-old daughter of the Baxley, Georgia, Qwik Chik restaurant were viciously attacked after two customers became unhappy with their order on Thursday afternoon. Both sustained injuries from the incident. Baxley Police are looking for Nat Baxley PD

National

July 05, 2017 4:12 PM

Couple in ‘cold chicken’ attack surrender to authorities

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

A man and woman involved in an attack at a Georgia restaurant have turned themselves in.

KSAZ in Phoenix reports that Nathaniel Smith and LaTasha Smith, who were seen on video attacking a woman and her teenage daughter at the Qwik Chik in Baxley, Ga., surrendered to authorities at the sheriff’s office in Bryan County, Ga.

The incident, which was reported June 26, took place at the eatery just off U.S. Highway 1. The owner, Jeanette Norris, said that the couple complained that their chicken was cold and there were not enough french fries with their order.

In the security video, LaTasha Smith is seen attacking Norris outside the restaurant as Nathaniel Smith paces around. When Norris’ daughter gets out of the truck to assist her mother, Nathaniel Smith punches the teen before the Smiths take off.

“She went berserk,” Norris told WTOC-TV following the incident. “They both lost it, him and her both started cussing and beating on the window.”

KSAZ reports that the couple will be transferred to Appling County Jail in Baxley.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

View More Video

Nation & World Videos