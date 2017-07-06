Shirtless roofer in very tight shorts offers AR-15 rifles with every installation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Gas explosion destroys Kentucky college dormitory Pause 1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product 0:55 Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station 1:15 Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 0:31 'Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence' premieres July 9 1:35 Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:53 This is what a man being shot out of a cannon looks like 0:54 Watch police officers take splash with kids on water slide after complaint call 2:05 Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 1:13 Store clerk uses metal pipe to fight off robber armed with a knife Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email This free-with-purchase offer from an Alabama roofing company is making a big bang. On the Fourth of July, Zach Blenkinsopp posted an offer on his company’s Facebook page. Buy a new roof from Digital Roofing Innovations, and he’ll give you an AR-15. Digital Roofing Innovations

