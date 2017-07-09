More Videos

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 2:35

How to defeat surveillance 0:09

Florida's waiting list for specialized programs 1:10

The 'White House Boys': a Florida horror story 7:48

Daly on replacing defective cameras: It’s expensive but happening 0:56

DJJ staffer body-slams, slugs a skinny 14-year-old 1:37

True culture change 'takes time' 0:55

Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 2:57

Death of a young detainee 1:24

Aerial video shows devastation of Northern California fires 1:21

  • Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain'

    Readers of The Las Vegas Review-Journal voted Michael Parrish the Strip’s top lounge show performer from 2002 to 2005, according to his bio, and the actor Tony Curtis called his act “simply unstoppable.”

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting

National

WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video.

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico

National Politics

During a hurricane briefing in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, President Donald Trump decided to make a joke about the cost of hurricane recovery and it didn't go over well: "I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you have thrown our budget a little out of whack."

Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room

National

Police confirmed the authenticity of the leaked photos showing the inside of the hotel room used by Stephen Paddock to carry out the mass shooting that killed 59 people October 1. "We have opened up an internal investigation to determine the source of the leaks of those photos to the public," Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said.

Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting

National

Gunfire is heard throughout the video as a taxi driver drives through the area of the Mandalay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1. Festival-goers are seen fleeing the festival, before one couple gets into the taxi. One of the passengers tells the driver "thousands" of people are dead. Officials would later report at least 58 are dead and more than 500 were injured.

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil"

National

President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Monday, a day after 58 people were killed and 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas concert. He praised the speed of Las Vegas police and other first responders who responded to the scene and assured those who were now mourning friends and family "we are here for you."

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58

National

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 58 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.

Orcas nearly capsize family on a Jet Ski

National

Lance Loyd, along with his 10-year-old son, Luke, and 16-year-old niece, Juliana Morris, caught sight of the orcas while on a Jet Ski between Fox and McNeil islands in Washington state earlier this month.

Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny

National

The University of Central Florida Police Department poked some fun at itself by posting a video in which one of its officers gets a little freaked out trying to capture an invading snake. The Facebook post carried the hashtag #FridayFunny. The officer is seen wielding a trash can and attempting to remove a small snake from a university building. After a few panicked attempts, he manages to open the door and celebrates as the snake slithers away.