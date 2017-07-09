Online videos show woman dancing on pizza buffet. Now this Michigan eatery’s closing.

A Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet in Woodhaven, Mich., is closing after videos were posted online Saturday showing a woman dancing on top of the buffet bar, although the company says the events are unrelated.
The restaurant posted news of the closure, which takes effect Thursday, on its Facebook page Sunday. The news comes a day after videos of a woman dancing on top of the buffet in the apparently closed eatery were posted to a different Facebook page. One of the videos had more than 75,000 views as of midday Sunday.
When the managers at Stevie B's in Woodhaven drink on the shift the entire night.Posted by Anthony Preston on Saturday, July 8, 2017
Just something that occurs on the counters of Stevie B's in Woodhaven when the managers drink alcohol on the clock.Posted by Anthony Preston on Saturday, July 8, 2017
The company responded to the videos in a statement Sunday to The News-Herald, but denied the impending closure was related to the videos.
“Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet was shocked and appalled by the behavior and videos featuring two employees of the Woodhaven, MI franchisee’s restaurant,” the company told the newspaper. “This is an isolated incident at this location and the behavior is against everything Stevi B’s stands for in serving our guests in Michigan and across the country.
“The employees in the videos were immediately terminated by the franchisee due to this incident, and the restaurant was thoroughly cleaned to meet Stevi B’s strict cleanliness and food handling standards. Additionally, the restaurant will unfortunately be closing later this week, which is unrelated to this recent incident.”
But if you’re interested in owning a pizza parlor, the restaurant’s closure notice on Facebook notes the franchise is now available for sale.
The Stevi B’s pizza chain has 29 restaurants, mostly in in Georgia but also in Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Virginia and Tennessee, along with the soon-to-close Michigan location.
