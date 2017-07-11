Michigan sports doctor to plead guilty to having child porn

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar, a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor, is taking a step toward resolving one of four criminal cases against him in Michigan. Nassar is due in federal court Tuesday, July 11, to plead guilty to child pornography charges. It’s separate from sexual assault charges involving women and girls who said they were molested when they sought treatment for gymnastics injuries. Lansing State Journal via AP, File Robert Killips