FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar, a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor, is taking a step toward resolving one of four criminal cases against him in Michigan. Nassar is due in federal court Tuesday, July 11, to plead guilty to child pornography charges. It’s separate from sexual assault charges involving women and girls who said they were molested when they sought treatment for gymnastics injuries.
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar, a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor, is taking a step toward resolving one of four criminal cases against him in Michigan. Nassar is due in federal court Tuesday, July 11, to plead guilty to child pornography charges. It’s separate from sexual assault charges involving women and girls who said they were molested when they sought treatment for gymnastics injuries. Lansing State Journal via AP, File Robert Killips
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar, a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor, is taking a step toward resolving one of four criminal cases against him in Michigan. Nassar is due in federal court Tuesday, July 11, to plead guilty to child pornography charges. It’s separate from sexual assault charges involving women and girls who said they were molested when they sought treatment for gymnastics injuries. Lansing State Journal via AP, File Robert Killips

National

July 11, 2017 4:34 AM

Michigan sports doctor to plead guilty to having child porn

The Associated Press
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.

A former sports doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics is taking a step toward resolving one of four criminal cases against him in Michigan.

Dr. Larry Nassar is due in federal court Tuesday to plead guilty to child pornography charges. It's separate from sexual assault charges involving women and girls who said they were molested by him when they sought treatment for injuries.

Nassar was a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Besides the child porn case, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting nine women or girls in three criminal cases in the Lansing area.

Separately, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Fly over the massive destruction of Mosul in recent drone video

Fly over the massive destruction of Mosul in recent drone video 2:09

Fly over the massive destruction of Mosul in recent drone video
Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach 1:07

Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach
Lovely - but hazardous - flames arise as sulfur mound burns in Wyoming 1:03

Lovely - but hazardous - flames arise as sulfur mound burns in Wyoming

View More Video